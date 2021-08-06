What’s Up With These Painted Mountain Goats On Mt Evans?

On their own Hoot owls are very cool, a nocturnal bird, they are asleep during the day and go back to work after sunset. Their nighttime hoot-hoot-hoot call is always entertaining and a comfort to listen to, unless some annoying owl decides to perch right by your tent and starts singing at two in the morning. Getting out of your bag, finding a good flashlight, finding your pants and shoes, all falls into the category of a pain. Before you hit the bird with your light, just the light, no need to throw your flashlight at this shy bird, take a minute to look at him/her. Owls are generally big birds, very fine feathers and big yellow eyes, their eyebrow feathers make them appear perpetually angry, which they are not unless you are a mouse. They eat rodents which is why you can spot owl bird houses stuck in the middle of vineyards.