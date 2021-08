School academics Graham Pike and Zoe Walkington, alongside FASS colleagues Sara Haslam, Edmund King, and Siobhan Campbell, have created a new Open Learn course that sits on the cusp between Psychology, Literature and Creative writing. “What happens to you when you read” aims to introduce learners to some of the psychological processes and changes that take place when we engage with reading fiction. In part inspired by the authors’ own enjoyment of reading during lockdown, the course has a lot of interactive activities for learners to explore, helping them to find out what is happening to them psychologically when they read!