If you’ve got kids going through a dinosaur phase or even curious about history, taking the family to see dinosaurs in New Jersey should be on your bucket list. After all, NJ is where the world’s first complete dinosaur skeleton was discovered, and there’s even an official state dinosaur (the Hadrosaurus, in case you were wondering) because of that milestone discovery. Whether it’s hearing a T-Rex roar back to life, going on a dino dig, or even seeing the site where the first bones were found, there’s something for every age and dino enthusiast. Scroll down for 9 places to see and learn more about these prehistoric reptiles.