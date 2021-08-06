Jake Owen Returns With New Summertime Song 'Best Thing Since Backroads'

Ugh…I hate this for a couple of reasons. First, we love Jake Owen. He’s a longtime friend of the show and is one of the really good guys in the business. And two, we’ve always felt kinship with this song as he debuted it live at an event of ours some four years ago. So, here’s the nitty-gritty: songwriters Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Reid have filed a copywrite infringement lawsuit claiming Owen’s “Made for You” lifts significant portions of its structure and lyrics from their song of the same name, from 2014. The history of that song is interesting (and I have no memory of this) as it was used in a campaign for Coca-Cola. In fact, millions of bottles of Coke had the phrase “I Was Made For You” on them. So, let’s see if there’s legitimacy to the claims. First, the original as featured in a Coke commercial.