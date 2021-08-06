Cancel
Jake Owen Returns With New Summertime Song 'Best Thing Since Backroads'

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 6 days ago
Jake Owen has returned with new music via his brand new single "Best Thing Since Backroads," and it is the perfect summertime song to blast on a drive with the windows down. "Best Thing Since Backroads," produced by Owen's longtime studio partner Joey Moi, is about celebrating that special person in your life as ... well, the best thing since backroads! As Owen sings in the chorus, "Two-lane heaven's one hell of a view/ But it ain't got nothing on you/ Driving this good old country boy crazy/ You're the best thing since backroads, baby."

