Bringing Portfolio Investment To The New Edge: Interview With CEO Of YDragon

While some investors are bothered by the thought of whether it’s too late to jump into the crypto niche, others suggest that the interest is only augmenting. Some of the biggest banks are putting their foot in crypto, suggesting that customers can both trade and invest (even if starting with as little as 1%) with the currency that was up to now regarded as highly ‘speculative’. Nowadays, the question is even being raised whether 401(k) is a good plan for crypto investment – in anticipation of future colossal growth.