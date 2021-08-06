Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment, Pixel 6 Pro expensive
After the Pixel 5a, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series. The lineup will consist of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro aka Pixel 6 XL. The phones will run on Google Tensor– the tech giant’s very own mobile platform. So much has been said about the Pixel 6 series and we know more will be revealed until the big launch. The Google Pixel 6 XL may feature a 5X ultra tele camera. The devices were listed in an Android developer form.androidcommunity.com
