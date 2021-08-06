Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment, Pixel 6 Pro expensive

Earlier this week Google officially unveiled their new Pixel 6 range of phones in the form of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro although unfortunately no details on pricing or availability have been confirmed by Google as yet. Now possible specifications, pricing and details have been leaked for the upcoming Google Pixel 5A phone thanks to Jon Prosser at the FPT website. Prosser was one of the first to reveal the design of the Pixel 6 months before it was officially announced by Google. Now he is reporting that the Pixel 5a will “only be available for purchase online or physically available in Google Stores” and will be available at a price somewhere around $450 when it launches.