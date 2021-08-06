Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment, Pixel 6 Pro expensive

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Pixel 5a, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series. The lineup will consist of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro aka Pixel 6 XL. The phones will run on Google Tensor– the tech giant’s very own mobile platform. So much has been said about the Pixel 6 series and we know more will be revealed until the big launch. The Google Pixel 6 XL may feature a 5X ultra tele camera. The devices were listed in an Android developer form.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Samsung Galaxy#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro won't have a charger in the box

Google has already semi-announced its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, although the full unveiling is still scheduled for sometime during the fall. Today, the company made the mid-range Pixel 5a official, and also took the opportunity to reveal a new detail about the upcoming Pixel 6 series.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google Pixel 5a specifications and pricing leaked

Earlier this week Google officially unveiled their new Pixel 6 range of phones in the form of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro although unfortunately no details on pricing or availability have been confirmed by Google as yet. Now possible specifications, pricing and details have been leaked for the upcoming Google Pixel 5A phone thanks to Jon Prosser at the FPT website. Prosser was one of the first to reveal the design of the Pixel 6 months before it was officially announced by Google. Now he is reporting that the Pixel 5a will “only be available for purchase online or physically available in Google Stores” and will be available at a price somewhere around $450 when it launches.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 5a price gets leaked weeks before launch

There has been a lot of attention lavished on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (not XL), and perhaps rightly so. Google is long overdue a premium contender, and the Android market has long deserved a “pure” Android flagship. Not everyone, however, might be a fan of the Pixel 6’s design or its rumored price tag. For these people, Google still has the Pixel 5a ready, and it is reportedly coming later this month with a price that will probably better appeal to the masses.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's Tensor SoC is a Samsung Exynos 9855

Google may have announced that the Pixel 6 series will feature its first in-house chipset, Tensor, but it has been light on details. Based on various leaks from Google and elsewhere, Google codenamed Tensor 'Whitechapel' and 'GS101', with the latter explicitly referenced in a document on the company's intranet. Samsung...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6 series camera sensor will be bigger and better

When a developer preview or beta version of the upcoming Android is released, there is a big chance that developers will get inside the code and discover a lot of things. The latest Android 12 Beta 4 reveals some improvements to the Google Camera app. It doesn’t mean the features are final and official as Google may only be testing them. The code also reveals what camera sensor the Pixel 6 may include for the wide-angle primary. There is a reference to “gn_wide_p21” which could be the ISOCELL GN1 sensor. This means the camera will be big.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Google Pixel 5a leaked price is basically exactly what you'd expect

In the world of smartphone news, there are surprises and there are non-surprises, and the latest Google Pixel 5a leak about its price is staunchly in the latter category. As reported by Front Page Tech, the phone will apparently cost $450 in the US - that converts to about £320 or AU$610, though Google has confirmed the phone is only launching in the US and Japan.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren't going to be cheap, and that's good

In an interview, Google's Rick Osterloh confirmed the Pixel 6 series will be "expensive." Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but did not share final pricing or availability. Osterloh also confirmed these devices will be released "this autumn." Earlier this week, Google gave everyone a preview of...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Shot for Shot: Pixel 5’s awful zoom performance is why I’m excited for the Pixel 6 Pro

Google made a big splash in 2016 with its original Pixel, not necessarily in terms of sales, but in terms of showing what a smartphone camera could really be capable of. The company has held up its camera prowess for the most part in the time since, but some areas have fallen behind the competition. Zoom is perhaps the biggest area the Pixel 5 falls behind, and it’s why I’m crazy excited to get my hands on a Pixel 6 Pro.
Computersgame-debate.com

Pixel Galaxy System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 40. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 v3. Pixel Galaxy will require Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB graphics card with a Core i3-3240 3.4GHz or Phenom II X4 40 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. Also your PC needs 4 GB RAM to meet the rec specs and run at 60 frames. Don't try and play Pixel Galaxy without 4 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pixel Galaxy needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 9.00.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Pixel Fold could be a foldable Pixel 6

While Google has revealed much about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it hasn’t so far said anything about the Pixel Fold, despite being heavily rumored to have a foldable on the way this year. But while Google is so far staying quiet, its code isn’t, as details of the Pixel Fold seem to have been found in Android 12 beta code.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Digital Camera World

Your next camera phone could be built by AI

Camera phone technology has progressed at warp speed over the past decade or so – and it seems that Samsung is due to take the next step forward. According to new reports, Samsung has partnered with software company Synopsys to create an AI tool named DSO.ai. This software is reportedly designed to accelerate how camera phone chips are developed by discovering new designs that humans might not have ever thought of.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the nutshell

Google's unprecedentedly early Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement served a double purpose - to preempt the rumor mill, and to tell people to hold off on their phone purchase. After all, it was done just days before the announcement of Samsung's second half flagships, and weeks before Apple takes the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 series.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Google Pixel Fold release date, price, news and leaks

At the moment there are only a few companies really making foldable phones, and Samsung is dominating the market with handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But it might soon have some serious competition, as it looks like Google has a foldable phone on the way. We don’t...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series might mostly use Snapdragon 898 chipset

It’s not even two weeks since the premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been announced but here we are hearing information about the next-gen flagship series. The Galaxy S22 smartphones will be released in the first half of 2022. As early as April, we learned the Samsung Galaxy S22 may not come with ToF sensor. It may also not use a 200MP camera but could arrive with 65W charging support and a 50MP RGBW image sensor.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 5a live photos surface online before official product launch

The Pixel 5a will be revealed soon. The smartphone is almost ready for launch as it was recently sighted on a repair store. Images of the Pixel 5a 5G have surfaced online. Specs have also been published before. We mentioned a Summer arrival and it’s about to happen soon. By soon, we mean tomorrow, August 17. Google is expecting to launch the new Pixel 5a before the Pixel 6 series is out later this year. Usually, Google releases a more affordable Pixel phone during Google I/O but that changed since last year.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel Fold tipped to get this Pixel 6 super chip

The Android 12 beta continues to provide possible insights into Google’s future hardware moves — with the latest report suggesting that the rumored Google Pixel Fold could use the exciting new Tensor chip. Tensor is Google's new chipset coming in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it promises...

Comments / 0

Community Policy