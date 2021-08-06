Search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from Teller County Jail continues

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says his office and local law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail in Divide this morning. The FBI has also joined the search efforts.

37-year-old Chancey Ray Colwell grew up in Cotopaxi, but was last living in Canon City. He's described as a white male, 6' tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Colwell was working an overnight cleaning shift as a trustee when he escaped. Colwell had been an inmate worker for two months prior. At this point in time, those at the Sheriff’s Office are not disclosing how he got out of the jail.

The police spent the morning blocking off roads and searching for the escaped inmate. Those roads have since been reopened.

Be aware deputies and local law enforcement may be putting checkpoints in place and conducting foot patrols during the search.

Sheriff Mikesell says Colwell was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison for a shooting incident involving deputies. In November, Colwell was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder of a police officer and assault following a chase and manhunt. He was found east of Cripple Creek in the area of the Skaguay Reservoir.

Colwell has also faced several arrests and charges in the past including:



2015: Assault with a deadly weapon

2015: Controlled Substance-unlawful Use

2015: Harassment-strike/shove/kick

2016: Controlled substance possession

Anyone who sees or comes in contact with the inmate should not approach him. If you have any information, please contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652 .

News5 will bring you more information as it is available.