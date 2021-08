Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios won’t be the only way to travel into a galaxy far, far away soon!. The new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel is set to open in Disney World in 2022 and be the first hotel of its kind. Guests will hop on a transport pod to board the Halcyon starcruiser where they will stay for 2-nights and get to experience everything from new restaurants to Jedi training to epic battles between fan-favorite characters. And, now we have even more details to share — including an opening timeline!