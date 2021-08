When you are looking for dogs that are good with cats, it’s a bonus if you already have one of these cat breeds that get along with dogs. Still, even the most easy-going cats may not be a good fit for certain dog breeds, particularly those in the herding, sighthound, or terrier group. Of course, every dog is an individual, but herding dogs are hard-wired to “herd” anything that moves, including small children and cats. A cat’s sudden movement might set off the prey drive in sighthounds and terriers, making it hard to resist the impulse to chase.