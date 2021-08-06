Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Report

By Bennett Blake
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gB7eJ_0bJrQDDn00

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

On August 2, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Lee Simpson, 43, of Council Bluffs for possession of a controlled substance, OWI 1st Offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simpson was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held.

On August 4, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Duane Anderson, 47, of Cumberland on a Cass County warrant for domestic abuse assault 1st offense. Anderson was transported to Cass County Jail where he later posted bond.

On August 5, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Marie Tallant, 41, of Council Bluffs for OWI 3rd offense and driving under suspension. Tallant was transported to Cass County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Cumberland, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Fremont County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following a pursuit

(Hamburg) A Missouri man who led law enforcement on a two mile pursuit has been arrested. 58-year-old Clifford Chaney, of Tarkio, was charged with eluding and cited for not having a valid driver’s license. At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2008 Honda CRV for an equipment violation in the 4100 block of 310th Street near Hamburg. The vehicle fled deputies before losing control and crashing into a ditch.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested on Page County Warrant

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 37-year-old Billy Lyn Leeper, of Red Oak. Leeper was arrested Wednesday on a Page County Warrant for Violation of Probation. Leeper is being held pending future court appearances on $2,000 bond at the Page County Jail.
Illinois StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report; Illinois man arrested following a pursuit

(Adair Co.) A Springfield, Illinois man was arrested in Adair County for Eluding, OWI 1st Offense, and Reckless Driving. On August 1st, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a 2020 black Honda Accord, driven by Ramakrishna Ghanta, 37, who passed the Trooper going 90 mph near the 87 mile marker eastbound on I-80. Ghanta failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and sped the Accord up to 120 mph almost causing several crashes during the pursuit. The pursuit briefly went into Madison County on the interstate and then into Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was able to spike strip the Accord, taking out one of the driver’s side tires near the 107 mile marker. Speeds remained in the 90’s and 100’s while the Accord was losing tire debris. Spike strips were utilized once more and both tires became deflated. The pursuit continued into Polk County where Ghanta lost control and crashed the vehicle into the south ditch at the west mix master.
Page County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 408 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, August 4 through Wednesday, August 11. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports a total of 227 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County,...
Ringgold County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Dispute leaves one Ringgold County man dead and another facing two counts of Attempted Murder

(Kellerton) The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a dispute left one man dead in Ringgold County and another is facing two counts of Attempted Murder. On Sunday evening at 10:12 p.m., the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a male subject was in Kellerton, Iowa, and had displayed a gun in a threatening manner. Ringgold County Deputies quickly located the suspect and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle, driven by Chance Newton, led officers on a high speed pursuit. During the pursuit, Newton fired shots at a pursuing deputy’s vehicle, striking the vehicle. The pursuit ended when Chance Newton was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving through the town. His vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree. Chance Newton was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers fired their weapons, and no officers were injured.
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston man involved in a pursuit and crash over the weekend

(Creston) A Creston man crashed a vehicle during a pursuit early Saturday morning. The Creston Police Department says 31-year-old Melvin Alexander, driving a 2004 Ford F150, was involved in a pursuit with officers when he ran off the roadway in an attempt to beat a train at a railroad crossing and struck a railway crossing arm. While Alexander was exiting the vehicle, the vehicle struck a drainage tube off Supreme Cleaners and came to a stop.
Glenwood, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug charges in Glenwood

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports two arrests on Monday. 44-year-old Amber Dejaynes, of Pacific Junction, and 53-year-old Donald Henrikus, of Council Bluffs, were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Dejaynes had a bond set at $1,000 and Henrikus had a bond of $10,000.
Union County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR investigates manure spill in Union County

(Thayer) Tuesday, DNR investigated cleanup of a manure spill about six miles south of Thayer. Iowa Select Farms reported the spill Monday night after pumping manure into a nearly full manure storage tank at one of their sow facilities. Their staff said the manure was supposed to be pumped into a different tank, but someone left a valve closed.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two Iowa men accused of using bad checks to buy more than $800 in lottery tickets saw a total profit of $134 after winning on some of the tickets. Authorities say the pair now face a dozen felony charges between them and must come up with thousands of dollars in bail money to be released from jail. The Globe Gazette reports that 29-year-old Richard Lee Pierce II, of Ventura, faces charges of attempting to defraud the Iowa lottery and forgery, while 31-year-old Joey Henry Allen, of Clear Lake, faces similar charges plus a felony theft count. Allen is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 2 arrests

(Red Oak) On Saturday, Red Oak Police arrested 36-year old Joshua Andrew Fink of Stanton for domestic abuse assault, 3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while barred. Officers transported Fink to the Montgomery County Jail. Red Oak Police arrested 29-year old Nathan Allen Aldrich of Red Oak on Friday at...
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa man charged with second degree criminal mischief and assault by an inmate

(Sioux City) A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a window-breaking spree in downtown Sioux City. Officer Andrew Dutler says 37-year-old Ryan Redler was hitting the windows with a hammer. The broken windows included one at the police department and the federal courthouse. Redler was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts to his hands and arms from the broken glass.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Car Of Teenage Girls

(Des Moines, IA) — A 26-year-old Iowa man is going to prison for 10 years after shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls last year. One girl was wounded. Twenty-six-year-old Michael McKinney of St. Charles pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June. The shooting happened December 6th at a rally in Des Moines for then-President Donald Trump. The car the girls were in was trying to back up when it hit a pickup. That’s when McKinney opened fire, hitting the 15-year-old victim in the leg. The girl told the court she thought she was going to die that day. McKinney apologized in court.
Missouri StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Missouri man suffers minor injuries in Mills County accident

(Mills Co.) A Missouri man suffered minor injuries in an accident in Mills County on August 5th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Frazier, 52, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving southbound on I-29 at the 33.5 mile marker and partially left the roadway and began to enter the median. Frazier struck the guardrail, taking out several posts and several feet of guardrail. At this time, Jimmie Busby, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was traveling northbound on I-29 and was struck by debris sent from Frazier’s collision with the guardrail.
Spencer, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Police Find Nearly 300 Pounds of Pot, Stolen Items in Storage Unit

(Spencer, IA) — Laurens Police say they found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and stolen items in a storage unit in Spencer. The unit had been rented by William Cole, who was arrested in late July in Laurens. Laurens Police located and seized 260 pounds of marijuana which has a street value of 550 to 750-thousand dollars, a handgun, a stolen generator out of California, a stolen 48-inch deck mower from Des Moines, along with a number of other items. Cole — who is in the Pocahontas County Jail on unrelated charges — is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Third Person Charged In New Year’s Day Fatal Shooting In Morningside

(Sioux City, IA) — The third person charged in the New Year’s Day fatal shooting in Morningside has entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder. Eighteen-year-old Carlos Morales entered the plea during a Friday appearance in Woodbury County Court. Authorities say Morales, his brother Christopher, and Anthony Bauer fired dozens of shots into a home just before 1:00 a-m. Mia Kritis was killed and at least three other people attending a house party were wounded. The other two suspects in the shooting have also pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to long prison terms. Twenty-year-old Liliana Gutierrez is charged with reckless use of a firearm. Prosecutors say she drove the three shooters to and from the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy