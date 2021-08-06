Cass County Sheriff’s Office Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

On August 2, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Lee Simpson, 43, of Council Bluffs for possession of a controlled substance, OWI 1st Offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simpson was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held.

On August 4, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Duane Anderson, 47, of Cumberland on a Cass County warrant for domestic abuse assault 1st offense. Anderson was transported to Cass County Jail where he later posted bond.

On August 5, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Marie Tallant, 41, of Council Bluffs for OWI 3rd offense and driving under suspension. Tallant was transported to Cass County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.