The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: August 6

When looking at a week full of visits for head coach Lance White and his staff, one of the prospects who came to check out the program undoubtedly stands out. Jordan Wood is a 6-foot-5 forward in the class of 2023 who is ranked as the No. 35 prospect in the nation by ESPN. Wood attends Carmel Catholic High School in the northern suburbs of Chicago and has become one of the top recruits in the midwest and beyond. On Wednesday, she made the trip to Pitt.