Singin’ in the Rain, review: effervescent choreography, great dancing and five tonnes of water
It was certainly raining as I made my way to Sadler’s Wells, but I wasn’t singin’. Yet the prospect of a second high-octane big musical opening in a week, after the all-conquering Anything Goes at the Barbican, was a heartening one. After so long slumbering and fretting, it joyously appears that theatre is at last putting on its top hat and tails and tap-dancing its way back to happiness, avoiding puddles and pestering pinging apps as best it can.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0