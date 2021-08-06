Wildfire smoke impacting visibility, air quality at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires west of the Sierra is limiting visibility and impacting air quality in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement on Friday that the Dixie Fire and other wildfires west of Lake Tahoe will produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada providing “particularly awful” conditions through Saturday.www.tahoedailytribune.com
