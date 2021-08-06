Cancel
Environment

Wildfire smoke impacting visibility, air quality at Lake Tahoe

By Staff Report
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires west of the Sierra is limiting visibility and impacting air quality in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement on Friday that the Dixie Fire and other wildfires west of Lake Tahoe will produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada providing “particularly awful” conditions through Saturday.

