Need to disconnect your Apple Watch? If you can’t remember your passcode, (or if you got carried away changing a bunch of settings and just want to start back at square one), it’s easy to reset your Apple Watch. With a few taps, you can erase all your content in the Watch app on your iPhone or from the Apple Watch itself. If you’re looking to hand off or sell though, you will need to unpair the device to restore factory settings. Here are the steps you need to know on how to reset your Apple Watch.