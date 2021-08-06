Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ronnie Wood Opens Community Music Studio Backed By The Rolling Stones

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Wood was the guest of honor on Tuesday (3) as he opened the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town, east London, developed in partnership with the Rolling Stones. The state-of-the-art studio will give a significant helping hand to budding musicians in the borough of Newham, thanks to...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Ronnie Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Studios#Community Music#Music Technology#The Rolling Stones#Apple Music#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
CNN

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts to miss band's upcoming tour

(CNN) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely to miss the band's upcoming "No Filter" tour through North America. The news comes after Watts turned 80 in June and had undergone a medical procedure for an unknown condition. A spokesman for the stones issued a statement on Twitter stating that the drummer needs to rest and recover.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Drummer Steve Jordan’s Rolling Stones Credentials

The Rolling Stones could have handpicked anyone to sub in for drummer Charlie Watts, who is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s fall 2021 tour while recuperating from a successful “procedure.” And while their selection, Steve Jordan, probably isn’t a household name for most rock fans, it’s hard to imagine a more worthy — or logical — candidate.
Musicarcamax.com

Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones' US tour after undergoing operation

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old drummer's operation was "completely successful" but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Rolling Stones Offer Encouragement to Charlie Watts

Following the surprise announcement on Wednesday night (August 4, 2021), that Charlie Watts had an unspecified medical procedure that makes him unlikely to join the Rolling Stones’ U.S. tour this autumn, his bandmates posted words of encouragement to the drumming legend. In the official statement, Watts said: “For once my...
Musicrelix

Steve Jordan to Sub for Charlie Watts on The Rolling Stones’ Fall Tour

Charlie Watts will likely miss The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour this fall. The drummer, who joined The Rolling Stones in 1963, says that he is “unlikely to be available for the resumption of the tour.” Steve Jordan, who has worked closely with Keith Richards for decades, will fill in for Watts.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Who are the Rolling Stones members and where are they now?

THE Rolling Stones are reportedly working on an expanded reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You. Over the decades, and since its formation in 1962, the legendary rock band has been embodied by a series of talented musicians. Who are the Rolling Stones?. Former members of the Rolling Stones include...
MusicVulture

Sympathy for Charlie Watts, Who Won’t Perform With the Rolling Stones This Year

For the first time since 1963, the Rolling Stones will be devoid of their steady man behind the kit. Charlie Watts, the band’s longtime drummer, has decided not participate in their upcoming “No Filter” Tour due to undergoing an unexpected medical procedure. A representative for the 80-year-old Watts told Vulture that the procedure was “completely successful,” however, at his doctors recommendation, Watts will be taking the necessary time needed for recuperation. It is “unlikely” that he will be well enough to join Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and eternal vampire Keith Richards on the road across America. “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts explained. “After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation.” Steve Jordan, a tenured musician and friend of the Stones, will sub in for Watts instead. I mean, not to make the obvious pun, but we already Miss You, friend.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Charlie Watts: The show must go on

Charlie Watts told his bandmates "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour to recover from a recent operation. Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour. The 80-year-old drummer is "unlikely to be available"...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

'He's told me the show must go on': Ronnie Wood says he'll 'miss' Charlie Watts on Rolling Stones' US tour after the drummer pulled out following emergency surgery

Ronnie Wood has admitted he'll 'miss' his Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts after he was forced to pull out of the group's US tour. The rock legend, 74, insisted he's been told 'the show must go on' after drummer Charlie withdrew from the group's upcoming performances following an emergency operation.
Rock MusicGossip Cop

Ailing Charlie Watts OUT For Rolling Stones North American Tour, Who Is Replacing The Legendary Drummer?

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit the road this fall for the reboot of their 2020 “No Filter Tour” which was postponed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic. While Stones fans are understandably bummed by the development, the drummer taking his spot temporarily is no slouch. In fact, he’s maybe the best drummer you might not have heard of.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

10 Legendary Guitar Work From The Rolling Stones

One of the reasons why The Rolling Stones stood out at a time when there was no shortage of talented rockers was because of The Human Riff. Keith Richards may be the subject of countless memes on immortality but in a way, he has already achieved it with a series of timeless tracks under his belt. He’s not the flashiest, most technically proficient guitar player out there, but he knows just how to leave his mark in music.
MusicAceShowbiz

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

In between Wood's studio sessions with his Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, the surviving trio work together on new material for the first time in nearly 50 years. AceShowbiz - Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, and Kenney Jones are recording new music as the Faces for the first time in nearly 50 years.
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Mick Jagger: Performing Live With The Rolling Stones In 1972

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger celebrates his 78th birthday today. The iconic frontman was born on July 26, 1943 in Dartford, Kent, England. As The Stones are set to resume the Fall 2021 leg of their No Filter Tour in U.S., JamBase takes a look at a compilation from The Rolling Stones’ most legendary tour in celebration of Mick Jagger’s birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy