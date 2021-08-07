1105 Ocala Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

CHARMING 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH CAPE in the Near West End of Henrico in the desirable Tuckahoe & Freeman school district! Low maintenance brick and vinyl siding. Interior features newly refinished hardwood floors & tons of space and character. Spacious living and dining rooms. Family room with exposed brick wall flows directly into the kitchen that has deck access. 2 nicely sized bedrooms on main level with a shared full bath. 2nd level features Primary Bedroom w/ his and hers closets - one of which is 11.5 x 11 and could serve as a small office. Primary Bedroom has direct access to remodeled full bath with dual sink vanity, sconce lights, subway tile tub/shower. One additional bedroom on 2nd level with ample storage space. The park-like backyard is fully fenced w/ large rear deck & firepit that is perfect for entertaining guests! Home is close to University of Richmond, restaurants and interstates. Perfect location and great neighborhood make this home highly desirable - don’t miss your opportunity!