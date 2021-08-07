Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

1105 Ocala Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARMING 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH CAPE in the Near West End of Henrico in the desirable Tuckahoe & Freeman school district! Low maintenance brick and vinyl siding. Interior features newly refinished hardwood floors & tons of space and character. Spacious living and dining rooms. Family room with exposed brick wall flows directly into the kitchen that has deck access. 2 nicely sized bedrooms on main level with a shared full bath. 2nd level features Primary Bedroom w/ his and hers closets - one of which is 11.5 x 11 and could serve as a small office. Primary Bedroom has direct access to remodeled full bath with dual sink vanity, sconce lights, subway tile tub/shower. One additional bedroom on 2nd level with ample storage space. The park-like backyard is fully fenced w/ large rear deck & firepit that is perfect for entertaining guests! Home is close to University of Richmond, restaurants and interstates. Perfect location and great neighborhood make this home highly desirable - don’t miss your opportunity!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
City
Tuckahoe, VA
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocala#Restaurants#Vanity#Subway#West End#Tuckahoe Freeman#Interior#University Of Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy