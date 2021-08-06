DOJ Probes Another Major Police Department
NEW from THE TRACE: Baltimore bets on a new type of first responder: Librarians. After another difficult year for homicides and a pandemic that strained social services, the city is taking a novel approach to treating trauma and grief by enlisting library staff to offer direct support to scared and traumatized residents. And with its novel new training program, the city is focused on going a step further and targeting the root causes of violence. “Librarians… are the people who can bring and marshal the information to help increase the citywide knowledge, the citywide political will, to make sure we heal Baltimore in a comprehensive and authentic way,” said Lawrence Brown, a professor at Morgan State University who trained librarians this summer in techniques to de-escalate conflict, mediate grief, and help people feel better about themselves. Read the full story from J. Brian Charles.www.thetrace.org
Comments / 0