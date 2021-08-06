DOJ Probes Another Major Police Department

More board members quit the NRA. Citing governance failures and a lack of transparency from executive leadership, two of the National Rifle Association’s 76 board members resigned on August 6. Owen “Buz” Mills, who was among a group of directors seeking an independent investigation of alleged executive malfeasance during the group’s recent failed bankruptcy, cited issues with liability insurance as a catalyst for his departure. In early July, The Reload reported that the NRA was setting aside $5 million to cover the cost of potential lawsuits after Lloyd’s of London decided not to extend the group’s insurance coverage. “In June, I asked our leadership if we had been noticed that our directors and officers insurance would not be renewed, I got no answer,” Mills wrote in his resignation statement. “Why so much trouble with candor?” Board member Susan Howard said in her resignation notice that she had “a sickness of heart at what I have discovered regarding the lack of leadership in our leaders — they have failed not only the board but the entire membership of millions of faithful contributors.” The two appeared on the NRA in Danger blog, an anonymous site that describes itself as being run by concerned NRA members. On July 30, The Trace reported that longtime board member Ted Nugent, the rock guitarist, was stepping down “due to ongoing schedule conflicts.” — Will Van Sant, staff writer.