What's Happening

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Baltimore’s favorite funky foursome, plans to return to Asheville, NC for an extraterrestrial two-night New Year’s Eve run. Called “ARENA 54 NYE,” the holiday celebration will combine out-of-this-world alien elements of Area 51 with the discotheque pastiche of one of history’s most renowned nightclubs, Studio 54. The run begins on 12/30 at The Orange Peel, followed by a massive “intergalactic disco celebration” at ExploreAsheville.com Arena on 12/31. According to the band, what started as a fun play-on-words theme name has become a hotbed for inspiration, both musically and visually, promising to make this year’s sendoff out-of-this-world. The NYE show will see support from guitar virtuoso Keller Williams, and Georgia-based powerhouse Funk You.