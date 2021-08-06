What's Happening

Cancel
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

The Charleston Ballet’s official school, American Academy Ballet, is gearing up for a full schedule of classes. Enrollment is open for ages 4 and older. Classes are offered six days a week in ballet, and Pilates class is offered on Saturdays. The AAB Fall Semester will begin Sept. 7 and will conclude Dec. 18.

Dubuque, IA

Dubuque concert venues see live music roaring back

After navigating massive challenges for the past 17 months, national trends and local success stories suggest the live music industry is making a major comeback. That phenomenon was on display last week, when Ticketmaster released its quarterly earnings and reported that June was the fourth-highest month for ticket sales in its history, which dates back to the mid-1970s.
Ashland, KY

Southern-smoked rock: Delayed show hits Ashland Saturday

ASHLAND After a COVID-19 pandemic delay, Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke will bring the Spirit of the South Tour to Ashland. The show, featuring the Georgia-based band along with Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers and founding Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ashland Riverfront Park. Gates will open for the Paramount Arts Center show at 4:30 p.m.
Theater & Dance

The Park Theater Announces "The Park Presents" 2021/22 Season

Beginning in September 2021, the Park Theater Foundation will begin its flagship series, “The Park Presents,” featuring a diverse lineup of national and international musicians from genres including folk, Americana, zydeco, jazz, classical and more. The Park Theater, located in Glens Falls, is known as the “newest premier venue” in...
Asheville, NC

PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG ANNOUNCES "ARENA 54 NYE" ASHEVILLE NEW YEAR'S EVE RUN

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Baltimore’s favorite funky foursome, plans to return to Asheville, NC for an extraterrestrial two-night New Year’s Eve run. Called “ARENA 54 NYE,” the holiday celebration will combine out-of-this-world alien elements of Area 51 with the discotheque pastiche of one of history’s most renowned nightclubs, Studio 54. The run begins on 12/30 at The Orange Peel, followed by a massive “intergalactic disco celebration” at ExploreAsheville.com Arena on 12/31. According to the band, what started as a fun play-on-words theme name has become a hotbed for inspiration, both musically and visually, promising to make this year’s sendoff out-of-this-world. The NYE show will see support from guitar virtuoso Keller Williams, and Georgia-based powerhouse Funk You.
Books & Literature

Regional Poetry

Sunflowers for the spouse. Sunflowers I plant for joy. Sunflowers to give poetry and grace. Sunflowers I will always give to her. But, instead like the contents on a box of bran. I wasn’t like the pickles in a glass jar. Where you can tell the dill from the sweet,
Drinks

Three things to do when pairing beer with food

The craft beer boom has inspired millions of people to look at beer through a new lens. Once relegated to backyard barbecues and ballgames, beer is now served alongside gourmet meals. Much like the right wine can make a meal taste even better, beer can bring out the flavors of food, making it an ideal complement to anything from steak to seafood to salad.
Atlantic City, NJ

Space Kamp To Perform At New Jersey Cannabis Festival On August 21st

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Space Kamp members Adoo and Oskee began a mission to break rules and spread love around the globe. Mixing their influences in Hip Hop, Reggae and Psychedelic rock to create a truly original sound. See for yourself when they perform at the The New Jersey Cannabis Festival on Saturday, August 21st at 2:00pm.
Rock Island, IL
ESPN 1170 AM

Island Music in Rock Island This Weekend

If you love the relaxed feeling of island living, but can’t take the humidity, you’re in luck! The District of Rock Island will be hosting their annual reggae and steel drum music festival on Saturday, September 14th! In addition to live performances, guests can enjoy a tropical marketplace with Caribbean goods, savory grilled cuisine, and even and a 220’ zipline!
Pets

STACY KEELIN: Rainbows and nails and a puppy tale

I can still see her beside me as I worked in the yard. When I moved to other areas that needed my attention, she came along, too. We were together and enjoying the springlike day. I can still see her as she pranced through the gate with her bent tail...
Music

Lucy Dacus Performs For 'Live On KEXP At Home'

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus appeared Live On KEXP At Home. Lucy offered up songs from her 2021 album, Home Video, and more along with an interview with host Cheryl Waters for the Seattle public radio program. After talking a bit about her experience at the Newport Folk Festival and the return...
Entertainment

Bob Vylan in London - Ticket Options

Official Bob Vylan London, 100 Club from £11.00 inc fees View Tickets. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's 100 Club for this Bob Vylan show. Book Your Stay Today!. The 100 Club is a live music venue based on Oxford Street in London. Opening way back...
Estes Park, CO

What's happening at the Estes Valley Library

Mondays – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Both floors of the Library are open with full access to collections, study rooms, meeting spaces, and the Makerspace. The second floor offers computer access. New features include the ability to print directly from your personal device. Free Wi-Fi is available both inside and outside the Library.
Entertainment

What's Happening This Week

See the Carl Lester El Quartet this Friday during the Freedom Friday Live Jazz Concert at the Black History Museum and Cultural Art Center of Virginia. Doors open at 5p.m. and pre-registration is required online at blackhistorymuseum.org. Eat Fresh and buy local at the Innsbrook Farmers Market every Thursday from 4-7p.m. at the Innsbrook Pavilion. Free Admission and Free Parking. Learn more at innsbrook.com.
Jacksonville, FL

LEADING OFF: What's happening in and around the Beaches

Author Heidi Tyline King participates in a trio of events on Saturday, Aug. 7, starting with The BookMark's virtual Story Time on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m., to introduce her children's picture book, “Saving American Beach.”. Gorgeously illustrated by Caldecott Medal honoree Ekua Holmes, this heartfelt biography tells the...

