The City of Homestead would like to alert its residents about scams that have been reported by Homestead Public Services customers. A supposed utilities representative calls a home or business and asks customers to make a utility payment over the phone by credit card or with a prepaid card or money order they are instructed to purchase. The call has, in some cases, been reported as coming from a “cloned number” that shows the call back number on Caller ID as Homestead Public Services. This is not a legitimate call from HPS.