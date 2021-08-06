Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Belarus moves to stop Lithuania from sending back migrants

By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNaLQ_0bJrFSgJ00

Belarus' border protection agency said Friday that it tightened control along its border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus.

Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months. It accused the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrant flow in retaliation for the EU sanctions against his country following the diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist aboard.

Meanwhile, another EU member, Poland, also said it was seeing a rising number of Iraqi and Afghan migrants trying to enter from Belarus, in what a government official calls an element in a “hybrid war.”

In an emotional Facebook post, Lithuanian parliament’s human rights ombudsman Vytautas Valentinavicius described Lithuanian border police blocking dozens of migrants from crossing into the country and urging them to get back to Belarus early Friday while the Belarusian border guards fired warning shots into the air to deter them in a tense standoff.

As the situation escalates, Lukashenko ordered defense and security agencies on Thursday to “close every meter of the border” to keep out immigrants Lithuania sends back into Belarus.

Belarus state TV posted an image of Belarusian border guards standing in a line to close the border while a migrant with a child sits at their feet.

“The border guards used all necessary means to prevent the unlawful crossing of the border in view of the current situation under which the Lithuanian side is taking foreign citizens seeking refuge in the EU to the border,” the Belarus State Border Committee said in Friday's statement.

It said it created mobile tactical groups to patrol the entire length of the border to prevent Lithuania from sending migrants back into Belarus.

Authorities in Belarus this week alleged that Iraqi immigrants forcibly expelled from Lithuania and sent back to Belarus had injuries, including dog bites, and had to be hospitalized. Belarus also claimed Wednesday that a “non-Slavic” person died from injuries at a border town but Lithuania dismissed the report as propaganda from a hostile regime.

Lithuania, a nation of less than 3 million people, has no physical barriers on its 679-kilometer (420-mile) long border with Belarus. More than 4,100 migrants, most of them from Iraq, have crossed this year from Belarus into Lithuania.

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania issued a joint statement Friday, expressing their grave concern about the “ongoing hybrid attack” by Lukashenko's government. They said the three Baltic nations stand together to “effectively protect the EU external border” and prevent migrants from heading to other EU members.

Maciej Wasik, a deputy interior minister in Poland, echoed that language, accusing Belarus of using migrants as a “living weapon” in a “hybrid war.”

Wasik said Polish authorities see the move as retribution for helping Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya come to Poland earlier this week to avoid possible reprisals in her homeland after a feud with her coaches at the Tokyo Games.

He said Poland has seen fewer migrants than Lithuania because its border is better guarded but that “in the last days we can see an increase.”

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estonia#Lithuanian#The European Union#Iraqi#Eu#Afghan#Belarusian#Baltic#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Latvia Declares State of Emergency Along Its Belarus Border

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia declared a state of emergency Tuesday at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return migrants to the country from which they came. Latvia, like neighboring Lithuania, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi...
ImmigrationVoice of America

Six EU Countries Want to Maintain Deportations of Afghan Asylum-Seekers

Half-a-dozen European Union countries have told Brussels they want to continue deporting Afghan migrants whose asylum-applications are denied — despite the Taliban's recent military successes, including overrunning eight of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals in the past week. EU officials told reporters during a briefing Tuesday that they found it inconceivable any...
Immigrationkfgo.com

Latvia starts pushing back migrants at tense Belarus border

ROBEZNIEKI, Latvia (Reuters) – Latvian border guards turned back dozens of migrants into Belarus overnight under a new state of emergency designed to stem a flow of arrivals the European Union says is orchestrated by Minsk. At daybreak on Wednesday some 30 migrants – including women and toddlers – started...
Immigrationhot96.com

EU countries at odds on migrant returns as Afghan conflict grows

ATHENS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Union is no position to deal with a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis and must try to keep people from fleeing conflict in Afghanistan, Greece said on Wednesday, as unity between EU member states over deportations crumbled. Greece, which last week co-signed a letter...
ImmigrationPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Six EU nations want migrants forced back to Afghanistan

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Six European Union member countries insist that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents have made sweeping gains in recent weeks, must continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns” for three months. In a letter dated Aug. 5, the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Red Cross questions Lithuania on trying to block migrants

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Red Cross warned Wednesday that Lithuania’s decision to turn away immigrants attempting to cross in from neighboring Belarus does not comply with international law. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly Asian migrants in the past few months. It...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
PoliticsABC News

Vote on controversial media bill in Poland is postponed

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's right-wing ruling party failed to get a majority Wednesday to pass a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. The legislation would have forced Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish...
ChinaABC News

China market turns frosty for Taiwan books, as tensions rise

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese author Iris Chiang hardly seems like the type whose work would be banned from publication in China. Yet four years after being sold to a Chinese publisher, her book teaching children how to appreciate art has yet to go to press, a victim of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan that are spilling over into the cultural sphere.

Comments / 1

Community Policy