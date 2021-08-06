Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 23: What to Expect?

Florence "Flo" Mueller's time on Love Island USA may have been brief, but she definitely left her mark. Flo was one of several girls who joined the show during the Casa Amor portion of the season and soon formed a connection with Will Moncada. The only problem was that Will still had strong feelings for Kyra Lizama. When it was time for Will to choose whether he wanted to remain in a couple with Kyra or recouple with Flo, he stuck with his existing Love Island connection, which meant that Flo was dumped from the Villa. During an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Flo not only shared some details about how that recoupling actually went down, but she also shared her thoughts on Will and Kyra's relationship.