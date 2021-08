After a spring with relatively low COVID rates and wide availability of vaccines, the summer brought a spike in cases to the region – partially caused by the delta variant of the virus. Now, Kansas schools are scrambling to address a pandemic that has gradually – and then very suddenly – gotten much worse. Suzanne Perez is the education reporter for the Kansas News Service. She’s been covering how Kansas schools have been preparing for an uncertain fall, and she spoke with KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin about what she’s found.