It’s back to school time and Polk County Fire Rescue’s personnel will be at several schools during the first week back for students to remind drivers to slow down. Back to school translates to highly populated sidewalks, crowded crosswalks and students waiting for busses on neighborhood street corners. To help bring awareness to slow down in school traffic zones, members of Polk County Fire Rescue will continue the tradition of being at several of these areas, during the morning and afternoon commutes, with signs urging drivers to slow down.