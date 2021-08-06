glh Hotels Targets Revenue Increase With Infor

Graystone Company, Inc. announced that the Company’s Bitcoin Mining Operations, which began on May 20, 2021, has begun generating revenue for the Company. The Company has acquired 2,130 TH/s which is expected to generate $313,833 in annual revenue. This is based on current pricing and mining difficulty*. The initial 1,100 TH/s is expected to be set-up and operational by September 15, 2021, with an additional 1,000 TH/s operational in October 2021. The cost of maintenance and power for the company’s mining operations is expected to be $1.69 per TH/s per month ($3,599 per month for the 2,130 TH/s).