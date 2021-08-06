Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

glh Hotels Targets Revenue Increase With Infor

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

London hotel leader set to optimize revenue with Infor EzRMS. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that glh Hotels, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, has chosen Infor EzRMS to be deployed throughout its estate of 18 properties in the UK. The application will help increase revenue throughout the hotels and improve competitiveness by enabling a data-based, total revenue management approach, spanning more than 5,000 bedrooms and 120 meeting rooms.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glh Hotels#Revenue Management#Hard Rock Hotel London#Guoman#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Economymediapost.com

Newspapers Show Potential To Increase Digital Subscription Revenue

Newspapers have become more dependent on digital growth as they seek to build sustainable businesses with a mix of advertising and reader revenue. A key goal should be to convert as many website visitors as possible into paying subscribers until reaching a point of market saturation, according to Mather Economics.
Marketsaithority.com

People.Ai Raises $100 Million To Fuel Global Adoption Of Revenue Intelligence Platform

People.ai, the premiere revenue operations and intelligence platform, announced $100 million in Series D funding at a $1.1 billion post-money valuation, co-led by Mike Dinsdale of Akkadian Ventures and Abdulla AlBanna of Mubadala Capital, with participation from existing investors including ICONIQ Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The capital will support People.ai’s continued growth through investments in the company’s SmartData platform and its expansion into new industry segments and geographies.
Industryaithority.com

ReeceNichols South Central Kansas Launches Adwerx automated advertising

All Producers at the Firm Will Receive Personalized Campaigns Targeted to Their Ideal Networks. Adwerx, the leading provider of localized digital advertising for over 200,000 enterprises has launched online listing and retargeting advertisements for ReeceNichols South Central Kansas, providing all of its agents with a solution to build their brands and market their properties to consumers who are spending time online.
Technologyaithority.com

Vertex Launches Advanced Cloud-Based Solution for VAT Compliance

Vertex, Inc., a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced the availability of the Vertex Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features that support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST). The solution centralizes and streamlines compliance as companies enter new territories and indirect tax filings become more complex.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

HHLA H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 12.8%; Increases Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) said the economic development of HHLA in the first half of 2021 was largely in line with expectations. The company said the positive business development was partially attributable to high storage fees as a result of continued shipping delays at the Port of Hamburg and a strong increase in container transport volumes. Looking forward, HHLA partially raised its forecast for 2021.
Marketsaithority.com

Graystone Company Forecasted Revenue From Bitcoin Mining Operation

Graystone Company, Inc. announced that the Company’s Bitcoin Mining Operations, which began on May 20, 2021, has begun generating revenue for the Company. The Company has acquired 2,130 TH/s which is expected to generate $313,833 in annual revenue. This is based on current pricing and mining difficulty*. The initial 1,100 TH/s is expected to be set-up and operational by September 15, 2021, with an additional 1,000 TH/s operational in October 2021. The cost of maintenance and power for the company’s mining operations is expected to be $1.69 per TH/s per month ($3,599 per month for the 2,130 TH/s).
Boston, MAaithority.com

Perch Announces A New Office In Boston After 7x Headcount Growth In 2021

Company Plans to Add Up to 150 New Roles by End of Year; Materially Invests in Employee Experience. Perch, a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates top Amazon third-party and other D2C brands at scale, and one of the Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” in 2021, announced the lease of a new 19,500 square-foot office in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.
Retailtvtechnology.com

NPD Increases U.S. Consumer Tech Revenue Forecast

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.—Strong first half sales and rising average sales prices will push U.S. consumer technology revenue in 2021 up by 7% over 2020 even though unit sales will see a 1% decline, according to The NPD Group. NPD’s latest "Future of Tech" report estimates sales for 2021 will reach...
Financial Reportslegalsportsreport.com

FanDuel Targets Profitability By 2023 As Q2 Revenues Soar

FanDuel expects to be profitable in the US by 2023. That was the key update from FanDuel parent Flutter, who reported a bullish set of Q2 results on Tuesday morning. FanDuel Group grew revenues 159% to $906 million, with marketing spend at $404 million. The company has acquired 2.2 million...
Retailkyn24.com

AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

[114 Report Pages] Globally, the retail industry has become more competitive than ever as customers have plenty of choices while buying any product. The retail sector has become much more diverse because every customer has different and customized needs, which makes it tough for retailers to target a group. AI is now being used by retailers to get real-time and in-depth insights to attract diverse shoppers.
Financial Reports360dx.com

Exagen Posts 43 Percent Increase in Q2 Revenues

NEW YORK — Exagen reported after the close of the market on Monday a 43 percent year-over-year jump in its second quarter revenues on lower testing revenue. For the three-month period ended June 30, Exagen's revenues were $12.8 million versus $8.9 million a year earlier, topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of $11.5 million. Testing revenue rose 84 percent to $12.5 million year over year from $6.8 million, due to increased testing volumes, the San Diego-based company said.
Industryroi-nj.com

Women Own the Room: Wyndham announces effort to increase female hotel ownership

Parsippany-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announced plans Wednesday to increase hotel ownership among women. Wyndham introduced a new program — “Women Own the Room” — that it said is intended to be a resource to help...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Variety

RTL Group Targets $3.5 Billion Revenues for Fremantle by 2025 as Profits Soar

Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group has declared its 2021 half-yearly results and is projecting revenues at its content arm Fremantle to grow to €3 billion ($3.52 billion) by 2025 after a pandemic-affected 2020. The RTL Group has interests in 67 television channels, 10 streaming platforms and 38 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” and “The X Factor.” Fremantle’s “The Mosquito Coast” was recently renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV Plus. Revenue at Fremantle in the first half...
Businessaithority.com

Aqualux Cleans Up With Infor

Business recognised as leading innovator with 4.5-month deployment of Infor CloudSuite Industrial reducing monthly overheads by 20%. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Aqualux Products Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of shower enclosures and related products, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial as the enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology platform for its entire operation. Spanning all business processes, the solution is already delivering value, supporting a demerger from Aqualux’s former parent company and delivering substantial cost and efficiency savings, all while helping provide seamless business continuity and a platform for innovation.
Financial Reportszeiss.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets

Acceleration of growth in both strategic business units with good contributions from all reporting regions. Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €1,198.2m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (prior year: €967.9m), growing by +23.8% (adjusted for currency effects: +27.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased overproportionally, to €282.8m (prior year: €111.9m). The EBIT margin was 23.6% (prior year: 11.6%).
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Nikola slashes production, revenue targets in half due to supply issues

PHOENIX — Nikola, the electric vehicle startup based in Phoenix, announced its quarterly earnings on Tuesday which included a downward revision to both expected truck production and revenue for the rest of the year. Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) did not report any revenue for its second quarter ended June 30,...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Reshape Your Hotel Revenue Management with a Long-term, Dynamic Pricing Strategy

A revenue manager’s life is never simple, but in the last 18 months it’s got a whole lot more complicated. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of lockdowns, re-openings and restrictions, which have led to a period of acceleration. This acceleration can be seen across the overall trends affecting the market, ranging from consumer behaviour changes, to the fast-paced quickness with which competitors must adjust strategy, and demand fluctuations that can range shut downs to high demand - almost without warning.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

8 Ideas for Generating Non-room Revenue at Your Hotel

Non-room revenue can make all the difference when it comes to profitable operations in 2021. Each booking is an opportunity to capture more than just the nightly rate. The more optimized your operation is around total revenue generation, the stronger your performance will be!. Revenue management isn't just for rooms....

Comments / 0

Community Policy