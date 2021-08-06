Cancel
Contrast Security and Microsoft Drive Commitment to Institute Zero-Trust Architectures at the Application Layer

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Contrast Protect integrates with Azure Sentinel, and Microsoft Azure customers are now able to acquire the Contrast Security Platform with existing Azure credits via Azure Marketplace. Contrast Security, a leader in modernizing application security and long-time member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), announced it is available in the...

