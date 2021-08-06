Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences

Our industry is often defined by trends. Some are short lived—never making it passed the early adoption phase—while others are revolutionary and drive long lasting shifts in standards and behavior. In the past few years, it has become apparent that the Hub and Spoke model for data (typically referred to as the unified namespace (UNS)) is not only here to stay, but is becoming the default deployment option. The majority of our projects in the past several years have included partial or complete utilization of a UNS. Although there are many different reasons for deploying a UNS, we are going to examine a few of the most common driving factors and benefits.