Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences
Partnership with ICX Media enables brands and agencies to leverage social engagement data to activate audiences with scale and precision across CTV and all video devices. Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, introduced Unified Social Data, an all-screen data solution. Powered by its partnership with ICX Media, a video intelligence provider offering data-driven content and analytics solutions, Unified Social Data can reach more than 85 million rich US consumer profiles* from across the “walled gardens” to curate highly customizable, deterministic audiences at scale that blend social engagement data with demographic data.aithority.com
