Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Partnership with ICX Media enables brands and agencies to leverage social engagement data to activate audiences with scale and precision across CTV and all video devices. Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, introduced Unified Social Data, an all-screen data solution. Powered by its partnership with ICX Media, a video intelligence provider offering data-driven content and analytics solutions, Unified Social Data can reach more than 85 million rich US consumer profiles* from across the “walled gardens” to curate highly customizable, deterministic audiences at scale that blend social engagement data with demographic data.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

