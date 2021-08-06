Cancel
Business

Honor Acquires Home Instead

homecaremag.com
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & OMAHA, Neb. (August 6, 2021)—Honor and Home Instead announced that Honor Technology, Inc. has acquired Home Instead, Inc., effective Aug. 6, 2021. The acquisition brings together a high-touch homecare network and a homecare technology and operations platform to transform the professional caregiver and client experience and revolutionize care for older adults. The combined organization represents more than $2.1 billion in homecare services revenue and affirms itself as the largest player in the projected $500 billion homecare industry. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

www.homecaremag.com

