Honor Acquires Home Instead

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced a new credit agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, the lead agent, and several other lenders. The agreement provides for a credit facility in the aggregate principal amount of $200 million, consisting of a $75 million term loan facility and a $125 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds from the term loan and revolving credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes and the repayment of the Company's existing $100 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank.