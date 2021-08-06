Med Tech Solutions Once Again Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. uAvionix, the leading navigation/guidance avionics supplier for unmanned and small aircraft, has successfully deployed AFuzion's DO-178C Templates on over 15 successful FAA certifications. Says uAvionix CEO and Founder Mr. Paul Beard: "AFuzion's UAS cert protege (uAvionix) has over 15 and counting TSOAs. Proof that certification doesn't mean big, heavy and power hungry." Adds AFuzion's CTO Vance Hilderman "We're pleased uAvionix standardized on AFuzion's certification frameworks and consulting services five years ago. Since then, over 9,000 engineers at 170 companies worldwide rely solely on AFuzion for DO-178C, DO-254, DO-278A, ARP4754A, and ARP4761A Templates, Plans, Standards, and Checklists. As Mr. Beard succinctly states, uAvionix fifteen successful certifications based upon AFuzion's DO-178C templates are a testament to that success. Their new miniaturized flight controller product named "George" will further revolutionize aviation and open thousands of new aircraft to certified flight control enhancements."