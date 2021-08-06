Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Med Tech Solutions Once Again Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Validation Reinforces MTS’ Continued Commitment to Meeting Key Regulations and Protecting Sensitive Information, Enabling Its Healthcare Practice Customers to Focus On Patient Care. Med Tech Solutions (MTS), the leading provider of practice-centered IT solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that its MTS Cloud platform has earned Certified status for information...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Csf#Information Security#Med Tech Solutions#Mts Cloud#Healthcare#Assurance Services#Hitrust Csf Certification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologyaithority.com

HealthMyne Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HealthMyne, a leading provider of applied radiomics, announced that the HealthMyne Cloud hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and managed by Cloudticity has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s HealthMyne Cloud has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is...
Aerospace & DefenseStamford Advocate

AFuzion's Certification Templates Achieve 15 Successful Certifications for uAvionix

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. uAvionix, the leading navigation/guidance avionics supplier for unmanned and small aircraft, has successfully deployed AFuzion's DO-178C Templates on over 15 successful FAA certifications. Says uAvionix CEO and Founder Mr. Paul Beard: "AFuzion's UAS cert protege (uAvionix) has over 15 and counting TSOAs. Proof that certification doesn't mean big, heavy and power hungry." Adds AFuzion's CTO Vance Hilderman "We're pleased uAvionix standardized on AFuzion's certification frameworks and consulting services five years ago. Since then, over 9,000 engineers at 170 companies worldwide rely solely on AFuzion for DO-178C, DO-254, DO-278A, ARP4754A, and ARP4761A Templates, Plans, Standards, and Checklists. As Mr. Beard succinctly states, uAvionix fifteen successful certifications based upon AFuzion's DO-178C templates are a testament to that success. Their new miniaturized flight controller product named "George" will further revolutionize aviation and open thousands of new aircraft to certified flight control enhancements."
Businessmartechseries.com

Varonis Achieves ISO 27701 Data Privacy Certification

Varonis Systems, Inc. , a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced it successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 ( certification after an independent third-party audit. The accreditation demonstrates Varonis’ alignment with global privacy standards, including the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and New York’s Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security (SHIELD) Act.
Zionsville, INInside Indiana Business

Zionsville Med Tech Company Hits the Market with Monitoring Device

ZIONSVILLE - Zionsville based medical technology company VoCare Inc. says after 10 years of development, it has secured authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its mobile, medical monitoring device. Vitals 360 is a cellphone-size device that measures six critical health indicators. The patented device sends the data to a patient’s physician in real time.
Businessaithority.com

Silverfort Partners with IDSA to Build Awareness for Identity-based Zero Trust

Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, announced it has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies. Silverfort will work with the IDSA on initiatives to inform organizations on the latest security threats and present best practices for implementing an identity-based Zero Trust framework across modern hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.
Technologyaithority.com

ClearDATA Adds Customization Capability To Automated Safeguards To Manage Dynamic Compliance Demands Within Existing Cloud Environments

Enhanced solution supports healthcare organizations with a mature footprint in the cloud to efficiently protect and secure sensitive data. ClearDATA, the leader in operationalizing healthcare privacy and security, has expanded its Healthcare Privacy and Security Management Platform to include customization of the tool’s proprietary automated safeguards. This evolution provides healthcare organizations with a mature cloud approach the ability to integrate their existing cloud infrastructure and ClearDATA’s automated technical controls for a bespoke compliance approach.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Medius' AP Automation achieves SAP certification

Sweden-based spend management solutions provider Medius has announced that its AP Automation solution has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The spend management provider has proven its software can integrate with SAP solutions to offer customers a rapid implementation enabling a fast return on...
Healthaithority.com

Talend Announces Latest Innovations to Support Journey to Healthier Data

Latest Talend Data Fabric Advances Analytics, Security, and Collaborative Governance Across the Enterprise. Talend, a global leader in data integration and integrity, announced the latest innovations added to Talend Data Fabric, a complete integration and governance platform designed to manage the health of corporate information. Available now, new enhancements from Talend provide data professionals with new, high-performance integrations to leading cloud intelligence platforms, a self-service API portal, collaborative data governance capabilities, and private connections between Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to ensure data security.
HealthComputerworld

Salesforce builds out its Health Cloud with remote patient monitoring tool

Salesforce has added several new features to its Health Cloud service, including a remote patient monitoring dashboard and self-service appointment management tool, as it bolsters its focus on the healthcare sector. Salesforce launched its industry-specific cloud in 2015 to help healthcare providers engage more effectively with patients and accelerate digital...
Health Servicesaithority.com

Technology Investments Will Help Oncology Practices Succeed In Value-based Care

Frost & Sullivan’s Latest Article Highlights Steps to Transition to an Oncology Care First Model. Community oncology practices are continuing to adapt to value-based reimbursement models as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) prepares to transition from the Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Oncology Care First (OCF) model in 2022. While the full details of this transition are still pending, OCF is expected to include more practices than OCM – and may create similar challenges for oncologists and administrators when it comes to achieving financial performance.
Economyaithority.com

Economical Insurance Selects Shift Technology For Fraud Detection

Leading Canadian Property and Casualty Insurer to Automate Manual Process, Aiming for Improved Employee Productivity. Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced that Economical Insurance, a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, will deploy Shift Claims Fraud Detection, one of the solutions comprising the Shift Insurance Suite. The insurer will use Shift’s technology to better spot potentially suspicious claims in its Personal and Commercial Auto and Property lines of business.
Technologyaithority.com

VMware Accelerates Healthcare Providers’ Adoption Of Cloud Services

GE Healthcare’s OnWatch Network Edge Leverages VMware SD-WAN to Seamlessly Deliver Cloud-Hosted Services to Healthcare Providers. In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.
Softwareaithority.com

AI21 Labs Makes Language AI Applications Accessible to Broader Audience

AI21 Labs, an AI company specializing in Natural Language Processing (NLP), has released Jurassic-1 Jumbo, the world’s largest and most sophisticated language model, to anyone interested in prototyping custom text-based AI applications. “You shouldn’t have to be an AI researcher working at a big tech company to do this stuff....
Softwareaithority.com

SmartStream AI Solution Supports Continuous Streaming Of Reconciliations

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management solutions provider, announces the launch of SmartStream Air Version 4, which provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using the latest AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items.
Businessaithority.com

Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as the industry leader in product completeness and flexibility for applied conversation intelligence in its newly released 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 companies that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, meaning derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.
Computerstimebusinessnews.com

Benefits Of The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Certification Exam SAA-C02

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of AWS Certified Solution Architect – Associate certification with an overview of the exam SAA-C02. AWS offers two certifications for AWS Solutions Architects. AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate. AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional. AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate. The...
Technologyaithority.com

Vertex Launches Advanced Cloud-Based Solution for VAT Compliance

Vertex, Inc., a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced the availability of the Vertex Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features that support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST). The solution centralizes and streamlines compliance as companies enter new territories and indirect tax filings become more complex.
helpnetsecurity.com

GE Healthcare leverages VMware SD-WAN to deliver cloud-based services to its customers

In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.
Healthaithority.com

FDB Launches Clinical Decision Support Analytics Solution

Healthcare Organizations Gain Actionable Insights into the Effectiveness of Clinical Decision Support Across the Care Continuum. FDB the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced the launch of FDB CDS Analytics during the 2021 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The solution enables healthcare provider organizations to easily identify, monitor and customize clinical decision support (CDS) in their electronic health record (EHR), which ultimately helps enhance clinician user experiences and advances CDS impact across all care areas to improve patient outcomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy