Hot weekend ahead as 80s cover WNY

The weekend will start dry as temperatures quickly cross the 80 degree mark before the noon hour with light winds and hazy sunshine. Expect clouds to build during the afternoon and evening developing into showers/T-Storms for S. Erie, Cattaraugua, Wyoming & Allegany counties with only low chances of rain for Buffalo and the Northtowns. Sunday remains warm with increasing humidity and a few showers to end the weekend. The work week will get even more hot & humid as the mercury soars to near 90 on Monday.