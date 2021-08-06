Cancel
Hot weekend ahead as 80s cover WNY

By Andy Parker
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend will start dry as temperatures quickly cross the 80 degree mark before the noon hour with light winds and hazy sunshine. Expect clouds to build during the afternoon and evening developing into showers/T-Storms for S. Erie, Cattaraugua, Wyoming & Allegany counties with only low chances of rain for Buffalo and the Northtowns. Sunday remains warm with increasing humidity and a few showers to end the weekend. The work week will get even more hot & humid as the mercury soars to near 90 on Monday.

NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
The Hill

Texas Senate passes voting restrictions after Democrat's 15-hour filibuster

The Texas state Senate on Thursday morning voted to advance a sweeping GOP-backed elections bill after a 15-hour filibuster by a Democratic senator who attempted to block the measure. The Texas Tribune reported that the GOP-controlled Senate advanced the measure that critics contend will curtail voting rights on an 18-11...
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Reuters

Incoming New York Governor Hochul says she will seek term of her own

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she would seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations. “I’m the most prepared...
Reuters

U.S. health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for health care staff

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has mandated its health care workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday. Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS), focused on American Indians, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be...
CNN

Fred is now a tropical depression but may restrengthen before hitting Florida

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Fred's interaction with the mountains of Hispaniola overnight weakened the storm into a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday morning. Still, Fred could restrengthen and deliver tropical storm conditions to the Florida Keys as early as this...
CNN

How ‘Jeopardy!’ got the host decision so, so wrong

New York CNN Business — I’ll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200…. In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, “Jeopardy!” announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

