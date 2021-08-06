Cancel
Music

EP Review: Boy North - We All Stood Still

By Aidan Grant
magneticmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuickly making waves in the melodic trance and progressive scene, Scottish producer Boy North has been dropping regular uplifting tracks throughout 2021. Working alongside London based label Another Rhythm, he’s found a platform to reach new fans globally. The EP titled We All Stood Still, clearly inspired in name by the numerous lockdowns over the past year, showcases his diverse musical range, exploring elements of uplifting trance, right through to old-school breaks influences.

#All Stood Still#Love And Happiness#Scottish
