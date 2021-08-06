EP Review: Boy North - We All Stood Still

Nas has released King’s Disease II, the follow up to his August 2020 LP with Hit-Boy King’s Disease. The name, something he mentions on “Count Me In,” is a reference to gout, otherwise known as “rich man’s disease” as he says, which they got from their opulent lifestyles. The first project was a producer, rapper collaboration with Hit-Boy that felt as natural as you would hear all year. With that chemistry, it made sense for them to run it back again for another album, especially with no shows to perform. With another album to work with, they have tightened the bond and the music sounds better.