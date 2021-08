BOSTON (CBS) — Not only will Tom Brady be in Canton for Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame induction this weekend, he’ll be in Manning’s section at the ceremony. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night, revealed that little tidbit Thursday night during the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. “Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section. I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that,” Manning told the Fox Broadcast team. “But that means a lot that he’s taking the time.” Brady is still going with the...