TeamViewer and Siemens Healthineers Form Partnership to Enable New Remote Scanning Service WeScan for Diagnostic Imaging

Siemens Healthineers has recently started offering its customers WeScan1. WeScan is a new service leveraging TeamViewer’s connectivity technology, that helps healthcare providers to perform magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations if they lack qualified radiology staff. With the WeScan service, customers may seek access to a pool of skilled remote imaging technologists who help operate the MRI scanner using syngo Virtual Cockpit, the remote scanning software of Siemens Healthineers. As Siemens Healthineers assists customers via WeScan from outside their own IT-network, real-time data transmission across the internet and high security standards are central requirements. Therefore, Siemens Healthineers has formed a new partnership with TeamViewer. TeamViewer’s remote connectivity technology is now incorporated as part of the WeScan service offering because of its high security standards, powerful data transfer performance, and ease of operation.