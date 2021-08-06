Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

TeamViewer and Siemens Healthineers Form Partnership to Enable New Remote Scanning Service WeScan for Diagnostic Imaging

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Siemens Healthineers has recently started offering its customers WeScan1. WeScan is a new service leveraging TeamViewer’s connectivity technology, that helps healthcare providers to perform magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations if they lack qualified radiology staff. With the WeScan service, customers may seek access to a pool of skilled remote imaging technologists who help operate the MRI scanner using syngo Virtual Cockpit, the remote scanning software of Siemens Healthineers. As Siemens Healthineers assists customers via WeScan from outside their own IT-network, real-time data transmission across the internet and high security standards are central requirements. Therefore, Siemens Healthineers has formed a new partnership with TeamViewer. TeamViewer’s remote connectivity technology is now incorporated as part of the WeScan service offering because of its high security standards, powerful data transfer performance, and ease of operation.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Support#Remote Access#Scanning#Mri#Syngo Virtual Cockpit2#Head Of Customer Services#Smart Remote Services#Srs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

DRUID AI and Service Centrix Announce their New Partnership

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and Service Centrix, a consulting company among the leading RPA implementation providers for the CEE region, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership focused on empowering businesses to focus on the key drivers by enabling seamless IT processes throughout the organization and providing conversational solutions to various business challenges.
ElectronicsMedicalXpress

Robotic scanner automates diagnostic imaging in the eye

Engineers and ophthalmologists at Duke University have developed a robotic imaging tool that can automatically detect and scan a patient's eyes for markers of different eye diseases. The new tool, which combines an imaging scanner with a robotic arm, can automatically track and image a patient's eyes in less than...
GermanyDOT med

At HIMSS, Siemens Healthineers introduces Medicalis Patient Self-Scheduling

At the 2021 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, Siemens Healthineers showcases Medicalis Patient Self-Scheduling as part of the Siemens Healthineers Medicalis Referral Management solution. It extends the existing federated scheduling capabilities by enabling patients to schedule their own imaging exams based on the time and location that is most convenient to them, with an embedded map view to help them better locate the closest imaging center.
Health Servicesaithority.com

GE Healthcare Brings Radiology Without Walls to Resource-Constrained Small Imaging Centers

Edison True PACS is a transformative system, offering AI-enabled decision support to help radiologists adapt to higher workloads and increased exam complexity, and improve diagnostic accuracy. Innovative, cloud-based system removes barriers to adopting new diagnostic radiology efficiency applications and supports distributed reading models such as teleradiology, a surging trend since...
ElectronicsPosted by
HIT Consultant

GE Healthcare Unveils AI-Enabled, Cloud Imaging Solution

– GE Healthcare unveils its next-generation, cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) designed to address the acute shortage of radiologists and growing demand for imaging scans has put radiology departments under increased strain. Edison True PACS is a transformative system, offering AI-enabled decision support to help radiologists adapt to higher workloads and increased exam complexity, and improve diagnostic accuracy.
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

GE Healthcare, Baxter among medtech giants inking deals with Amazon Web Services

GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) and Baxter (NYSE:BAX) are both collaborating with Amazon Web Services for AI and cloud-based solutions. The strategic collaborations aim to drive the companies’ digital presences forward, with GE Healthcare saying that it will work with AWS to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers.
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

HIMSS21 Day 1 News: Google Cloud, Salesforce, Zoom, Philips, GE Healthcare, GoodRx

Google Cloud Unveils New Research examining COVID-19’s Acceleration of Innovation in Healthcare. Google Cloud revealed new research unveiling the impact of COVID-19 on reshaping technology’s role in healthcare. This research is the second phase of research that Google Cloud published in July, showcasing how critical data interoperability is in improving patient outcomes. The research reveals healthcare organizations accelerated technological upgrades over the course of the pandemic.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) GE Healthcare collaborates with Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers. GE Healthcare will offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on...
HealthHouston Chronicle

Kajeet Launches Connected Health, Enabling the Delivery of Secure and Reliable Remote Health Services

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Health™. A comprehensive IoT solution, Connected Health enables the successful delivery of telemedicine services while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Nanox Acquires Medical Imaging Platform Zebra Medical Vision for $200M

– Nanox, the innovative medical imaging company, today announced the acquisition of Zebra Medical Vision, the deep-learning medical imaging analytics company. – In a deal valued at up to $200M, the medical imaging pioneers will leverage Zebra-Med’s industry-leading team, cutting-edge AI technology, and cloud capabilities, and unprecedented regulatory framework to form the next-generation Medtech juggernaut.
Healthaithority.com

Talend Announces Latest Innovations to Support Journey to Healthier Data

Latest Talend Data Fabric Advances Analytics, Security, and Collaborative Governance Across the Enterprise. Talend, a global leader in data integration and integrity, announced the latest innovations added to Talend Data Fabric, a complete integration and governance platform designed to manage the health of corporate information. Available now, new enhancements from Talend provide data professionals with new, high-performance integrations to leading cloud intelligence platforms, a self-service API portal, collaborative data governance capabilities, and private connections between Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to ensure data security.
Public Safetycisco.com

Securing Medical Devices and Patient Data from Cyberattacks

Healthcare records: A treasure trove for cybercriminals. Patient records continue to be one of the most lucrative forms of data for cybercriminals, worth up to 46 times more on the illegal market than stolen credit card information. The reason? Medical records supply all the information criminals need to carry out identity fraud in one place—even create fake passports. Stolen medical records can also equip bad actors with blackmail material to damage personal relationships, affect hiring decisions, or falsely secure health insurance. In 2020 alone, its estimated that 24.1 million patient records were exposed to unauthorized parties because of healthcare cyberattacks—an increase of 55 percent from the previous year.
Technologyaithority.com

VMware Accelerates Healthcare Providers’ Adoption Of Cloud Services

GE Healthcare’s OnWatch Network Edge Leverages VMware SD-WAN to Seamlessly Deliver Cloud-Hosted Services to Healthcare Providers. In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.
Diseases & Treatmentsaithority.com

Alverno Laboratories Selects Ibex’s AI Solution for Cancer Diagnostics

Alverno will deploy Ibex’s AI-powered Galen platform, supporting pathologists in improving the quality of cancer diagnosis. Alverno Laboratories, a provider of high-quality diagnostic testing services and one of the largest integrated laboratory networks in the United States, and Ibex Medical Analytics, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced a deal to deploy Ibex’s AI-powered Galen platform, helping pathologists provide accurate diagnosis and improved care for cancer patients.
Public Health360dx.com

Siemens Healthineers AI-based COVID-19 Severity Algorithm

Siemens Healthineers has launched the Atellica COVID-19 Severity Algorithm, a model designed to help predict the potential of progression to severe disease and life-threatening multiorgan dysfunction in COVID-19 patients. Leveraging deidentified COVID-19 patient data from more than 14,000 COVID-19 patients from multiple healthcare institutions worldwide, nine clinically significant lab parameters...
helpnetsecurity.com

GE Healthcare leverages VMware SD-WAN to deliver cloud-based services to its customers

In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy