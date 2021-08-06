Cancel
Symbiance AI Announces Revolutionary Product To Automate The writing Of Clinical Study Report (CSR) And Other Scientific Documents.

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

ZYLiQ, an application designed to help Pharmaceutical/Biotech industries and Medical Writers to automate the scientific document writing!. Symbiance AI, announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered product ZYLiQ which accelerates medical writing. This launch reflects Symbiance’s growth ambitions and passion to answer certain challenges within clinical research by leveraging the power of AI.

aithority.com

