I'll admit, I enjoy playing the lottery. It's fun. Sure, at the end of the day it's kind of a waste of money, and you'd have better odds just driving a few hours to a casino in another state, but it's always fun to fantasize abut what you would do with ELEVENTY JILLION DOLLARS...Sure, I'd keep my job, it wouldn't change me a bit...what, what's that look for? You don't believe me?