Spotlight: KPD - In London

Now backed by Laurel Halo and drummer Heinrich Köbberling, the new record from Moritz von Oswald's Trio evokes broad vistas for Jared Dix. More than five years on from their last release Moritz Von Oswald convenes a new version of his Trio. He’s now joined by electronic explorer Laurel Halo and renowned jazz drummer Heinrich Köbberling. They set out onto the abstract terrain beyond minimal techno, jazz, and avant-ambient electronics. It’s all changing skies and shifting sands. It doesn’t hook or repel; it absorbs, waiting for you to sink in to it. This is music as sound field, more cerebral than physical, a space for your mind to wander. Edited down from Berlin sessions in late 2020, Dissent still runs an hour and a quarter, von Oswald always did like to stretch right on out.