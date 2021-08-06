Cancel
Spotlight: KPD - In London

Cover picture for the articleSpanish DJ/Producer KPD has released a new single “In London” on Brook Gee Records. KPD, real name Guillermo Alfonso Gomez, drops in for a sturdy tech-house stomper with a echoing vocal samples and funky bassline. KPD has released music on Defected, Armada Deep, KMS Records, Formatik, Urbana Recordings and Toolroom,...

