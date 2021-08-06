Animoca Brands Invests In Sweet And The Gamification Of NFTs
Innovative NFT solution Sweet announces global leader in digital entertainment as a strategic investor in its A-2 funding round. Sweet, the broad-scale enterprise NFT solution taking a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally conscious approach to digital collectibles, today announced Animoca Brands, an influential force in gaming, as a strategic investor in the company’s A-2 funding round, valued at $110M pre-money. Animoca Brands’ investment allows Sweet to scale partnership opportunities across Asia, add personnel to their US-based corporate headquarters and manage enterprise partnerships with properties and teams across the NBA, NHL, F1 racing, Fortune 500 retail brands, quick-serve restaurants, and more.aithority.com
