Animoca Brands Invests In Sweet And The Gamification Of NFTs

NICE, today announced the acquisition of GoMoxie, an innovator of advanced digital assistance tools that anticipate customer needs and guide them through their online digital journey with relevant snippets of information. With the addition of GoMoxie, NICE is expanding its revolution of digital CX, taking experiences beyond the contact center and into smart conversational self-service, allowing organizations to meet customers on their preferred digital channels, understand their digital needs events, deliver the most relevant branded search content, proactively reach out with conversational AI, and lead them through a seamless and effortless omnichannel service journey.