Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Animoca Brands Invests In Sweet And The Gamification Of NFTs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Innovative NFT solution Sweet announces global leader in digital entertainment as a strategic investor in its A-2 funding round. Sweet, the broad-scale enterprise NFT solution taking a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally conscious approach to digital collectibles, today announced Animoca Brands, an influential force in gaming, as a strategic investor in the company’s A-2 funding round, valued at $110M pre-money. Animoca Brands’ investment allows Sweet to scale partnership opportunities across Asia, add personnel to their US-based corporate headquarters and manage enterprise partnerships with properties and teams across the NBA, NHL, F1 racing, Fortune 500 retail brands, quick-serve restaurants, and more.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamification#Investment#Nft#Animoca Brands#Nba#Nhl#F1#Opensea#Dapper Labs#Gamify#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Businessaithority.com

Ricoh Signs Expansion Agreement with Help Lightning to Reinforce Global Commitment to Customer Experience

Help Lightning, a provider of remote visual assistance software that enables a company’s experts to accelerate the transformation of their service and support operations, announced its global expansion with Ricoh. As an information management and digital services company, Ricoh brings people, processes and technology together to solve problems for organizations...
Businessmartechseries.com

NICE Expands Digital CX Leadership with Digital Customer Guidance

NICE, today announced the acquisition of GoMoxie, an innovator of advanced digital assistance tools that anticipate customer needs and guide them through their online digital journey with relevant snippets of information. With the addition of GoMoxie, NICE is expanding its revolution of digital CX, taking experiences beyond the contact center and into smart conversational self-service, allowing organizations to meet customers on their preferred digital channels, understand their digital needs events, deliver the most relevant branded search content, proactively reach out with conversational AI, and lead them through a seamless and effortless omnichannel service journey.
Businessaithority.com

Highspot Recognized For People-First Culture

Forbes, Fortune and Great Place to Work honor Highspot for the second consecutive year. Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, announced another year of top tier recognition for its business growth and culture. Highspot has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. In addition, Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Highspot as one of 2021’s Best Workplaces.
Businessaithority.com

Coinhako, Singapore’s Leading Crypto Platform, Jumps Into the First Ethereum Funded Esports Sponsorship With Team ALMGHTY

Coinhako will provide ALMGHTY a sponsorship partially in Ethereum cryptocurrency. Singapore’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform Coinhako is getting into esports, with a sponsorship for Mobile Legends team ALMGHTY, an up-and-coming Singapore esports squad. Approximately half of the sponsorship value is paid in Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This marks the first cryptocurrency funded esports sponsorship in Singapore. The sponsorship will run from July 2021 until the next esports cycle in July 2022.
Virginia Statemassachusettsnewswire.com

2021 CRN Fast Growth 150 List: Virginia’s Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 out of 150

CRN Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Performance and Growth. ALEXANDRIA, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businessaithority.com

Degreed Announces Key C-Suite Hires

Leadership from Adobe and LinkedIn brings expertise in marketing, sales, and people operations. Degreed, the leading workforce upskilling platform, augments its world-class leadership team by adding Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and promoting former Mastercard CLO Janice Burns to Chief People Officer. The direct correlation between upskilling and...
Businessaithority.com

Pave Secures Series B Valued at $400 Million and Releases Free, Real-Time Compensation Benchmarking

Pioneering a New Era for Pay Transparency and Fairness, Comp Tech Category Leader Announces Availability of Free Benchmarking Data. Pave, the leading compensation technology platform, announced today that it has raised $46 million in Series B funding led by the YC Continuity Fund and has welcomed Ali Rowghani to its board. The round also includes participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners and others. Pave integrates directly with customers’ HR and equity systems so that customers have access to real-time compensation data and never have to use spreadsheets for compensation surveys, merit cycles, or total rewards statements again.
EconomyThe Drum

Growth marketing in B2B: buzzword or big bet?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Top of B2B Marketing’s most recent trend tracker...
Gamblingaithority.com

AviaGames Raises $40 Million To Diversify Gaming

Female founders create inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money and have fun. AviaGames, a mobile, skill-based gaming company, announced $40 million funding from investors including ACME Capital, Washington Harbour Partners and Powerhouse Capital. Previous investors including Makers Fund and Galaxy Digital also participated in the round. The new capital will be used to accelerate player acquisition, develop new games on the platform, and expand its team and international presence. Hany Nada, co-founder of ACME Capital, has joined AviaGames’ board of directors.
Businessaithority.com

Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected for Integration Into Japan’s Kitamura Online and Retail Channels

New partnership will allow Japanese retailer to offer content storage as it seeks to digitize more of its services. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced that Kitamura, a Japanese multimedia retailer, has selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into its online and retail channel. The addition of personal cloud will give Kitamura’s online and retail customers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.
Businessmartechseries.com

Jon Kondo Joins OmniSci as CEO To Drive Company Success in Accelerated Data Analytics

Kondo Brings Exceptional Track Record of Revenue Growth at Appen, OpsPanda, and Replicon; Founder, Todd Mostak, Becomes Chief Technical Officer. OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, announced that Jon Kondo, a tech industry leader with over 30 years of general management, sales and marketing experience, has joined the company as chief executive officer. Working alongside OmniSci co-founder and former CEO Todd Mostak, who becomes chief technical officer, Kondo will lead the company into its next phase of growth as an innovator in making big data analytics instant and effortless.
Businessmartechseries.com

DadeSystems Adds New CMO and CRO to Accelerate Growth

DadeSystems, a leading provider of accounts receivable automation solutions, today announced the addition of Andrea Eaton as Chief Marketing Officer and Brian Greehan as Chief Revenue Officer to further the company’s focus on sales and revenue growth. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Vivek Sharma, Co-Founder And CEO Of Movable...
Retailmartechseries.com

WISMOlabs and PARCLL Partner To Create A Better Ecommerce Customer Experience

Ecommerce retailers can now give shoppers a better post purchase experience with the new partnership between WISMOlabs’ post purchase experience platform and PARCLL’s ecommerce shipment solution. “WISMOlabs and PARCLLs partnership is a great win for ecommerce retailers,” says WISMOlabs CEO and Founder Dmitri Rassadinke. “PARCLL and WISMOlabs customers both rely...
Businessmartechseries.com

Mediavine Recognized on 2021 Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces List

Companies Considered for this Recognition Must Also Be Great Place to Work-Certified. Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. Fortune partnered...
Businessmartechseries.com

Google Cloud : and Workday Announce Multi-Year, Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Enterprises Around the World

Google Cloud and Workday Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses across the world to further their digital transformations. As a Workday preferred cloud partner across core industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and retail—Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.
Retailmartechseries.com

What Retail and Brand Executives Need to Know about Customer Data for the 2021 Holiday Season

Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, will host Ventana Research customer experience (CX) expert, Keith Dawson, for a discussion about how Retailers and Brands can position for a profitable holiday shopping season by turning to data to understand and engage shoppers across all channels. The presentation is designed for Retail and CPG executives in sales, marketing, and customer service roles. as well as the ecommerce, data, digital experience, and other tech teams that partner with those functions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy