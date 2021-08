Your oven is off duty with these pies, cornflakes-filled chocolate cakes, strawberry parfaits, and more. These are the fleeting days of summer. The less-labored days of mid-August through Labor Day, when the CSA box cooking bonanzas—and possibly skipping work to watch the US Open—are top of mind. It’s also the time of year when your oven collects dust. Mine, in fact, is straight-up broken, and I’m utterly unruffled by the fact. Baking is the closest thing to culinary alchemy you will find. Mushy, bowl-of-porridge-looking goop is (snaps fingers) transformed into a tasty, yeasty, stretchy food that smells like spices and reminds you of home. We love baking. Just not right now.