The North Fork community was rocked late last week with six overdose deaths, caused by what police believe to be cocaine laced with fentanyl. In the wake of these tragedies, many community members have been left with questions. What is fentanyl? Why would someone mix it with cocaine, and why was the combination so lethal? The Suffolk Times spoke to addiction experts for answers and to leaders in the hospitality industry for how they are moving ahead on education and prevention.