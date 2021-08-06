Westerners Advance to Southern Division Finals

HORNELL — The Hornell Dodgers mounted a huge come-from-behind 10-7 win over top-seeded Mansfield on Wednesday evening in order to advance to the NYCBL Championships series. Mansfield jumped out to the 5-0 lead going into the fourth inning, but the Dodgers quickly tied up the game with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Mansfield took back the lead once again, but then Hornell scored four big runs in the bottom of the eighth in order to take back the 10-7 lead and advance to the NYCBL Championship against Cortland.