Westerners Advance to Southern Division Finals
DANBURY, CT—The #4 Danbury Westerners advanced to the NECBL Southern Division Finals with a 9 to 6 win over the #2 Valley Blue Sox at Rogers Park. Danbury put together a fifteen hit offensive output while limiting Valley to two solo home runs over the first eight innings. The Blue Sox went down fighting with a four-run bottom of the ninth before a flyout to center field gave Danbury their first playoff series win since 2012.news.hamlethub.com
