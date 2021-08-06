Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Westerners Advance to Southern Division Finals

hamlethub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY, CT—The #4 Danbury Westerners advanced to the NECBL Southern Division Finals with a 9 to 6 win over the #2 Valley Blue Sox at Rogers Park. Danbury put together a fifteen hit offensive output while limiting Valley to two solo home runs over the first eight innings. The Blue Sox went down fighting with a four-run bottom of the ninth before a flyout to center field gave Danbury their first playoff series win since 2012.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Sox#Vineyard Sharks 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLive.com

2 Tigers outfielders leave game after full-speed collision

BALTIMORE -- Detroit Tigers outfielders Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo left Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning after colliding in left-center field. Hill and Baddoo were both racing for a deep fly ball hit by Anthony Santander when they ran into each other just in front of the warning track.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera batting third for Tigers Tuesday

Detroit Tigers first baseman/designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Keegan Akin and the Baltimore Orioles. Cabrera is playing DH and batting third after a couple days of rest. Eric Haase is at catcher over Grayson Greiner and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is in the cleanup spot. Robbie Grossman, who hit third last game, is in the leadoff spot. Akil Baddoo, who was the leadoff man last game, is hitting eighth.
Hornell, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'We aren't done yet': Hornell Dodgers claim Western Division crown

HORNELL — The Hornell Dodgers mounted a huge come-from-behind 10-7 win over top-seeded Mansfield on Wednesday evening in order to advance to the NYCBL Championships series. Mansfield jumped out to the 5-0 lead going into the fourth inning, but the Dodgers quickly tied up the game with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Mansfield took back the lead once again, but then Hornell scored four big runs in the bottom of the eighth in order to take back the 10-7 lead and advance to the NYCBL Championship against Cortland.
Nogales, AZNogales International

Junior Division All-Stars fall in state finals

The Junior Division All-Stars from Nogales made it to the Arizona Little League state championship game on Wednesday, but fell to San Xavier of Tucson, 7-3. Nogales was the host city for the state tournament, which was supposed to be a week-long, double-elimination event involving 10 teams. Instead, rainy weather wreaked havoc on the schedule, and the bracket was rewritten as a single-elimination playoff. And so after beating Chandler American 4-3 on Monday, Nogales had to win two games on Wednesday to take the state crown.
Sportskrcgtv.com

MU grad Schweizer advances to Olympic final

TOKYO — Former Missouri cross country and track & field standout Karissa Schweizer enjoyed a successful Olympic debut early Friday morning. Schweizer posted the 7th fastest time in her heat of the women's 5000m race, advancing to Monday's final. She finished her race with a time of 14:51.34. A six-time...
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Belleville Raiders Clinch Western Division Title

The Belleville Raiders Home Talent baseball team traveled to Centennial Field on Sunday, August 1st, to take on the Dodgeville Knights. The Raiders won 9-2 over the Knights to clinch as the Western Section Champions, as well as home-field advantage during the playoffs. Justin Langley pitched for eight innings, striking...
MLBFanSided

Josh Harrison’s hidden value to the Oakland A’s

When Josh Harrison was acquired by the Oakland A’s, the expectation was that he would slide into a super utility role. Capable of playing both corner outfield positions, second, and third, Harrison was likely to slot around the diamond, getting a good amount of playing time even if it was not at one specific area. With Ramon Laureano being suspended for a failed PED test, that seemed even more likely.
Sportssiouxlandproud.com

USD alum Chris Nilsen advances to Olympic Finals

TOKYO (KCAU) — University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen advanced to the finals of the pole vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nilsen vaulted 18-10 ¼ (5.75m) in the qualifying round to punch his ticket to the finals. A 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, Nilsen makes...
Gladwin, MIMidland Daily News

Berryhill survives, Gladwin advances to state final

Berryhill Post 165 couldn't afford any more slip-ups in this week's American Legion Baseball state tournament, finding itself on the brink of elimination following Thursday's walkoff loss to host Stevensville Post 568. So, with its back to wall, Berryhill came out swinging on Friday. Post 165 mercied Adrian Post 275...
Sportsgolobos.com

Lovett Advances to High Jump Finals in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan — Former Lobo Django Lovett of The University of New Mexico Track and Field team has advanced to the final round of the men’s high jump in the Tokyo Olympics. Lovett is representing Canada in the event. Lovett finished tied for first in his heat, clearing the 2.28m...
Cincinnati, OHIndependent

Williams sisters withdraw from the 2021 Western & Southern Open

Serena and Venus Williams are the latest stars to withdraw from the 2021 Western & Southern Open, the tournament, which kicks off Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, announced Tuesday evening. The Williams sisters join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as high-profile stars who've all withdrawn. Serena, a two-time...
SportsOttumwa Courier

Bednarek advances to Olympic finals

TOKYO – Former Indian Hills standout Kenny Bendarek will race for an Olympic medal on Wednesday in the men's 200-meter final. Bednarek advanced by finishing second in the third and final semifinal heat on Tuesday night, posting the second-fastest time in the semifinals by crossing the finish line in 19.83 seconds. Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse passed Bednarek down the stretch of the final heat, posting the fastest semifinal time of 19.73 to enter the final as the top seed and sudden gold-medal favorite.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Sharks back to back NECBL Southern Division champs

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks won their second consecutive New England Collegiate Baseball League regular season Southern Division title, holding off the Valley Blue Sox of Holyoke by one game, with a 24-17-1 record. The Sox lost 5-2 at home to the Mystic Schooners on Monday night in their final regular season game.
Sportscilfm.com

Berry, Price advance to Olympic Hammer Throw Finals

Southern Illinois University alums Gwen Berry and DeAnna Price both advanced to Tuesday morning’s hammer throw finals during Saturday’s qualifying round at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Berry sits in seventh while Price is in ninth after three throws. Berry opened her competition with a legal mark of 68.51m....
Champlain, NYPress-Republican

Cardinals, Miners advance to CVBL finals

CHAMPLAIN — The 4th Ward Cardinals took a 2-0 victory out of their best-of-three series against the Champlain Rockies, Sunday, to advance to the Champlain Valley Baseball League finals. The Cardinals took a close 4-3 victory to open the day, with Jack and Joe Tolosky registering three and two hits,...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

'We all feel disrespected.' WSSU selected ninth overall in CIAA in preseason coaches poll and fourth in Southern Division.

Josh Flowers, a senior defensive back for Winston-Salem State, didn’t mince words after seeing where the Rams were selected in the CIAA preseason poll. “They had us ninth, and we all feel disrespected, so we are focused on showing what we can on the field,” said Flowers, who was one of four Rams selected on the All-CIAA preseason team released last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy