Getting to Know Universal – Halloween Horror Nights History, Lore, and More

Are you ready for a wicked good time? Well, you’re in luck, because we’re officially at the FIRST BOO Bash After Hours event in Disney World!. There’s been so much to see, do, and eat so far. But, if we’re honest, one of our favorite parts of Disney World’s parties is seeing the characters dressed in Halloween costumes! And, Halloween is the time of the year that delivers with our favorite friends transformed into witches, vampires, and more. As we explore everything the bash has to offer, you can tag along with us to see all the characters and their Halloween costumes you can spot during BOO Bash!