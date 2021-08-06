Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Police Offer up Safety Tips for Female Runners

By Marc Elliott, Dakota News Now
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of Sioux Falls women runners are spooked about using the Sioux Falls bike trails as a place to run in the wake of the attempted kidnapping that took place on Sunday night (August 1) in the area of Dunham Park. What is really scary about Sunday's event involving...

kikn.com

Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Second Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Connection to Minnesota Murder

For the second time in as many months, authorities in Sioux Falls arrested a man with alleged ties to a murder in Minnesota. According to Dakota News Now, 20-year-old Keith Lavandas Forrest Jr., of Sioux Falls was arrested on Monday in the 4200 block of East 12th Street. Forrest is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree robbery in Mower County, Minnesota.
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Best Wine Labels in Sioux Falls [PHOTOS]

Let's face it, finding the right bottle of wine is tricky. For most of us 'wine novices', it's usually a guessing game to settle on which one to get. Some resort to the 'second cheapest bottle' method, where you select the next bottle up from the least expensive so that you don't look too cheap.
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor’s Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small Cities, Top 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

“O” So Good And Wileys In Sioux Falls Are Parting Ways

It's truly an end of an era for both the communities of Garretson and Sioux Falls. After months of planning and anticipating a new partnership, Chef Omar of “O” So Good announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that he and his family are officially stepping away from the restaurant business. This means the new partnership between Wileys and “O” So Good is no more.
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Best South Dakota Lake for Kayaking

You may never have been to Bruce, South Dakota. For that matter, you may not have ever heard of it. But it's a little town (population around 200) north and west of Brookings, or north and east of Volga. The reason you should know about it especially if you're a...
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

The Hanging of an Innocent Man in Sioux Falls

Historical Markers are all over Sioux Falls, but have you ever actually stopped to read them?. They can be very informative and interesting. For example, on a recent walk in downtown Sioux Falls, I stopped to read one of the markers near The Old Courthouse Museum, and as a true-crime nerd, I was shocked!
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Nebraska Family Dollar Store Employees Post Sign “We All Quit”

Back in July employees at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska posted a sign on the marquee outside the restaurant that read “We All Quit. Sorry For The Inconvenience”. Well, it's happened again in Lincoln. Employees at the Family Dollar store at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue posted a sign on the front door that said “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Authorities Are Searching For An Escaped Inmate

The search is on for an inmate who authorities say left a work facility in Yankton on Sunday. Dakota News Now reports that state prison inmate Christopher Cramblit walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center without permission. Authorities say that Crambit is a 32-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs 265 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Man Crashes Into Cow in Iowa

It's not unheard of here in farm country for livestock to get loose. Cows end up on highways from time to time. One cow in Iowa did not make it off an Iowa highway. According to NWestIowa.com, a cow found its way onto Highway 9 roughly seven miles east of Rock Rapids back on July 25. It was determined by a Lyon County deputy that a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck had struck and killed the cow. This, as you would imagine, completely totaled the old Ford.

