Foo Fighters Troll the Westboro Baptist Church Yet Again

Westboro Baptist Church and the Foo Fighters have long had beef, the church being known to picket in front of their Kansas shows just about every time they’ve performed for the last ten years. Last night, on August 5th however, the Foo Fighters took their feud one step further, driving out to the picketers in the bed of a flatbed truck and singing a cover of “You Should Be Dancing” as they drove away. This move isn’t entirely out of the blue, as the Foo Fighters have recently released an EP of Bee Gees covers as the Dee Gees, and there really is no better way to perform it live than from a truck in action against hate.