Foo Fighters Troll the Westboro Baptist Church Yet Again

Foo Fighters have trolled the Westboro Baptist Church yet again, this time as their disco alter-egos the Dee Gees. This is the third time the Foos have wrecked the controversial church, which often pickets concerts and funerals with hateful, homophobic signs. In 2011, the band serenaded Westboro protestors as characters from their “Keep it Clean (Hot Buns)” tour promo, while in 2015, the Foos Rick Rolled them from a flatbed truck.

