Jacksonville, FL

If These Walls Could Talk

By Mandy Pettit
jacksonvillemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric San Jose house has many unusual, maybe even murderous stories to tell. Epping Forest, the grand riverfront estate, reached its pinnacle of fame when helicopters delivered the American and Egyptian presidents here for an international summit. Even Alfred duPont’s infusions of personal wealth into the state’s banks to avoid a wide-scale Florida economic panic during the Great Depression paled in comparison. Even less well known is the theory that duPont was murdered, poisoned at his own table, here at the historic home. The claim may be dubious, but every history keeps secrets and raises questions.

