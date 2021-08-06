Cancel
Financial Reports

Projo parent company logs $14.7M profit in Q2

By PBN Staff
Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent company of The Providence Journal and several other local newspapers, on Thursday reported a $14.7 million profit in the second quarter of 2021, a turnaround from a $437.8 million loss one year prior. Earnings per diluted share were 10 cents, compared with a loss of...

