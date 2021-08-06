Former Room 84 Liquor License Could be Transferred to Hoboken’s Antique Loft
The liquor license that had been used by a Hoboken nightclub until the business shut its doors could be transferred to another venue in the Mile Square City. The plenary retail consumption license that was utilized by World Famous Entertainment, Co., LLC at Room 84 on Washington Street is the subject of an application by another company called Hoboken Loft, LLC, according to a June legal notice.jerseydigs.com
