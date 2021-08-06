Weeds, weeds and dogs: Readers seek solutions

The drought continues to roll on in our area. It is becoming the haves versus the have-nots. Meaning, some places get the rain while others have seen little to no rain. The conversation around whether or not someone was able to see some rain from the latest go around has now started with being lucky for what you may have received even if it was just a few tenths. The drought has even has some hardy Minnesotans saying, “Hopefully, it will snow this winter” to help ease the drought. You know it has to be getting bad when people start wishing for snow!