West New York, NJ

West New York to Receive First Parking Garage, Breaks Ground on Residential Development

By Amie Johnstone
jerseydigs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) this week hosted the groundbreaking celebration of The Grand in West New York. The Grand, one-half of NRIA’s newest residential rental community, will be built on 51st Street. The Grand’s sister tower, The Metro, is to be located at 52nd Street and will break ground at a later date. Each building will offer 156 units and construction is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

