Wilmington resident Denise Langren was training for a triathlon at Mount Snow. Langren’s training partner, Olly, a 6-year-old Brittany spaniel, joined her on mile-long swims at Harriman Reservoir four to five times each week, and on runs along the Hoot, Toot, & Whistle trail. Langren described Olly as a “fabulous” training partner, and a “type-A personality with a lot of energy who never gives up.”