UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Builds Foundation for Comedy Platform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: CMGR), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of more than 100 million followers, has begun filming of its six-part series that will be featured on FMW Media's "New to the Street" programming. The series will be broadcast on the program's national syndicated networks, including Newsmax TV,Â Fox Business Network, Bloomberg and other syndicated outlets. During each episode, show host Jane King and Clubhouse Media Group CEO Amir Ben-Yohanan talk about various aspects of the company, including operational fundamentals of the company's successful influencer-based marketing and media firm with its global reach and its new sports initiative focused on working with D1 and professional athletes who have a social media presence. FMW Media noted that CMGR's global social media marketing and social influencing solutions as well as its impressive list of internationally known celebrity clients make the company an ideal guest for its syndicated TV audiences. "All of us atÂ Clubhouse Media Group Inc.Â are excited for this six-part televised series of interviews onÂ 'New to the Street's' TV syndicated programs," said Clubhouse Media Group CEO Amir Ben-Yohanan in the press release. "We look forward to educating viewers about Clubhouse Media Group Inc.'s growth of our global influencer media and marketing solutions. I look forward to the opportunity to give viewers a greater understanding of our social media marketing influencing solutions and how they have generated interest with many sports, Hollywood and music celebrities, including music award winning, international superstar singer and songwriter Austin Mahon."