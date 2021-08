It’s been a pretty long time since we had a brand new mainline entry in the Samurai Warriors series; in 2017 we got the spin-off entry Spirit of Sanada, and before that there were revisions to Samurai Warriors 4, but it's almost seven years since 4 itself released. Enter Samurai Warriors 5, which takes place during the Sengoku period, an era of almost constant civil war in Japan. It was also when Nobunaga came to power, hoping to end the battles between various warlords and unify japan.